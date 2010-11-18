SpinetiX Digital Signage Goes Full HD in Hong Kong

Making its global debut at InfoComm Asia is the HMP200™ Hyper Media Player from SpinetiX – a digital signage media player capable of publishing information, video, pictures and text in 1080p Full HD to any screen or display device.

Commenting on the new development, Serge Konter, marketing manager of SpinetiX, said, “For applications where the ultimate in image quality is needed such as high-end digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, there is no substitute for HD. The HMP200 has been designed with exactly this requirement in mind, and the good news is that the product is just as easy to use and as reliable as our award-winning HMP100 Hyper Media Player.”

Konter said that the HMP200 will find a receptive audience at InfoComm Asia 2010 and internationally, reflecting not just the product’s feature set but the success SpinetiX has achieved in the region in the two years since the company first exhibited at the Hong Kong show.

“Asia has always been a strong market for us, which is why we chose InfoComm Asia as our launch platform for the HMP200,” he said. “Distributors such as Avopo, Skyware and our new partner for Australia, Madison Technologies, have given us a fantastic profile and we believe this will only be raised further with the Full HD capabilities of the HMP200.”

Ultra-compact, lightweight and with a maximum power consumption of only 7W, the HMP200 can be concealed behind a screen, installed with ‘zero config’ network integration and then simply forgotten about. There are no moving parts, the device has no vulnerability to PC viruses or OS issues, and SpinetiX offers a lifetime warranty for every Hyper Media Player it sells.

As well as decoding HD video, the HMP200 can publish data, audio, and dynamic content from RSS feeds, widgets and instant messaging using SpinetiX’s own Fusion software, which resides inside the unit and is part of the package.

The creation of bespoke applications such as multi-screen videowalls, interactive kiosks and touch screens is also eased by the fact that, like all SpinetiX players, the HMP200 is based on open protocols such as SVG and JavaScript. There are comprehensive scheduling options and the unit’s standard 8GB of solid-state memory can be expanded via USB 2.0.

For more information, http://www.spinetix.com.