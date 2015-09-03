Extron Electronics 4K HDMI Matrix Switchers

Extron Electronics has created a new DXP HD 4K Series of high performance HDMI matrix switchers for resolutions up to 4K, including 1080p/60 with Deep Color. They are HDCP compliant, and support HDMI data rates to 10.2 Gbps, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. Extron technologies such as SpeedSwitch, Key Minder, and EDID Minder, along with automatic input cable equalization and output reclocking, ensure dependable system operation with exceptional switching speeds and compatibility between devices. The matrix switchers also feature built-in de-embedding, enabling digital audio from any input to be assigned to the digital or analog stereo outputs for streamlined integration and are available in I/O sizes from 4x4 to 16x16.



DXP HD 4K HDMI matrix switcher

“Many designers are expected to deliver a sophisticated fixed I/O solution for 4K video systems that provides high reliability while also being easy for the end user to operate," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “Loaded with proven technologies from Extron, the DXP HD 4K matrix switchers provide rock solid, install-and-forget reliability for routing 4K video and independent audio within the meeting room, lecture hall, or control center."

Several Extron technologies included with the DXP HD 4K Series simplify integration of HDMI-enabled devices. EDID Minder automatically manages EDID by maintaining continuous EDID communication with each source, ensuring that sources power up properly and reliably output content for display. For HDMI signals with protected content, Key Minder authenticates and maintains continuous HDCP encryption to support switching while enabling simultaneous distribution of a single source signal to one or more displays, and SpeedSwitch Technology provides ultra-fast switching of encrypted signals.