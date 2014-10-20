Extron Debuts USB Extender

Extron Electronics is introducing the FOX USB Extender Plus, which extends signals from USB peripheral devices extreme distances over fiber optic cabling. The extender supports USB 3.0, 2.0, 1.1, and 1.0 devices with data rates up to 480 Mbps.

Extron FOX USB Extender Plus

Used in conjunction with an Extron FOX Series DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, or VGA extender, the FOX USB Extender Plus is capable of transmitting Keyboard-Video-Mouse - KVM signals very long distances over a fiber optic infrastructure. Direct connection of USB peripherals to a remote host eliminates the need for additional IP network drops, equipment, software, or drivers. For streamlined integration, the transmitter includes USB peripheral emulation that supports trouble-free booting of the host. Also, the receiver features an integrated four port hub with 5 Volts, 500 mA available on each port to power attached devices. The capabilities and low profile design of the FOX USB Extender Plus ensure simplified device integration in a wide variety of professional environments.

"Integrators and system designers have relied upon the extensive FOX family of products for a variety of applications, including KVM," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The Extron FOX USB Extender Plus builds upon that success to include native support of USB 3.0 devices."