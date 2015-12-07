Extron AV to USB Scaling Bridge Now Shipping

The What: The MediaPort 200, an HDMI to USB bridge for integrating AV systems with software codec conferencing applications, is now available.

MediaPort 200

The What Else: The MediaPort 200 features an HDMI input with HDCP-compliant loop through, accepts signals up to 1920x1200, and scales video to a USB 2.0 output. Audio features include program and mic inputs, HDMI audio de-embedding, and USB bidirectional audio, plus AEC reference and line level outputs. The MediaPort 200 also includes DSP with EQ, filters, mixing, dynamics, and ducking.

The Bottom Line: The MediaPort 200 is a versatile tool for coordinating high-end conferencing hardware in various conferencing situations, scaling well from small meetings to large ones.