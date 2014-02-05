Alcorn McBride Promotes Loren Barrows

Loren Barrows has been named Director of Business Development at Alcorn McBride, which is known for its show control, audio and video equipment for the themed entertainment industry and other applications.

Barrows, who was already part of the business development group, will join the leadership team in charting the direction for the company’s internal and external customer service. She will also engage in business strategy and planning and partner with the sales forces.



Barrows moves into the top business development role following the departure of Jeremy Scheinberg, who has launched the venture, www.herecomestrobo.com. A father of young children, Scheinberg is creating fun programs focusing on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum. Scheinberg’s start-up features a storytelling plush robot “Trobo” and companion Apple iPad and Android adventures.

“Jeremy has been a key member of the Alcorn McBride team since 1996, and we will miss him. At the same time, he’s also a good friend, and we are all excited to see him follow his dream. We hope to see Trobo on everyone’s holiday gift list next year!” says Alcorn McBride’s CEO, Steve Alcorn.

“Whether developing new customer relationships or organizing fun and creative activities for the Alcorn McBride family, Loren is indispensible. As her duties expand in her new role, I’m excited to hear the fresh insights and enthusiasm she brings to every project.”