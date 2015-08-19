Extron Acquires Presentation Capture Software Firm Entwine AG

Extron Electronics has purchased Entwine AG of Zurich, Switzerland, a software developer specializing in building end-to-end video capture and presentation capture solutions using OpenCast Matterhorn, HTML5, and WebRTC.

The Entwine team has decades of real-world experience designing and developing a wide range of video capture and distribution solutions across various markets. The company's expert engineering teams have provided best-practice advice and hands-on assistance for using open source and proprietary video technologies in the education, corporate, and healthcare industries.



"Entwine has proven expertise developing software for enterprise-scale presentation capture systems, including Europe's largest lecture capture system at the University of Manchester in the U.K., which involves over 300 classrooms," said Andrew Edwards, president of Extron.



"With this acquisition, we are excited to add a software engineering group with many years of expertise in the field of network-based presentation capture systems to Extron's industry-leading engineering team."



In a joint statement, Andy Wasklewicz and Tobias Wunden, founders of Entwine, said, "Extron is the market leader for AV systems products, and with the SMP 351 streaming media processor, they have set a new standard for high-performance streaming and recording hardware. We are excited to join the Extron team and are thrilled at the opportunity to offer customers end-to-end presentation capture solutions that leverage the strength of our combined hardware and software technologies."