XL Video Moves to Amsterdam

XL Video, the supplier in video equipment and services for the events industry, has chosen the city of Amsterdam as the new location for their operation in the Netherlands. The brand new Amsterdam sales office benefits from its central location in Europe and is within the dynamic and creative environment of Houthavens, Amsterdam.
The office’s new address from January 2014 is:
XL VIDEO THE NETHERLANDS
Haparandaweg 67 E3
1013 BD AMSTERDAM
- XL Video’s new office will act as both a meeting point for clients and partners as well as its regular daily operations.
- Houthavens is known as the new hotspot of Amsterdam’s creative industry. The area harbours creative companies from different industries, from fashion to design to media. This will present XL Video with an inspiring environment to work in, hosted in a brand new office space.
- Lucas Covers, Group C.E.O. of XL Video comments: “2013 has been a year full of new developments for XL Video. Moving the Dutch office to Amsterdam fits the overall strategy of XL Video for the coming years. I am looking forward to the Dutch office operating from this new location within the creative community.”
- The new Netherlands location ensures XL Video will stay a key player in supplying state-of-the-art video solutions in the Netherlands and will continue to invest in the latest LED products and innovations.