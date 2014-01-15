XL Video Moves to Amsterdam

XL Video, the supplier in video equipment and services for the events industry, has chosen the city of Amsterdam as the new location for their operation in the Netherlands. The brand new Amsterdam sales office benefits from its central location in Europe and is within the dynamic and creative environment of Houthavens, Amsterdam.

The office’s new address from January 2014 is:



XL VIDEO THE NETHERLANDS

Haparandaweg 67 E3

1013 BD AMSTERDAM