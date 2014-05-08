Extreme Networks Summit Switches

Extreme Networks will demonstrate and showcase at InfoComm its Summit X440, Summit X460, and Summit X670 top-of-rack Ethernet switches. These connectivity devices support AVB, providing Gigabit ethernet, 10Gigabit ethernet, and 40Gigabit ethernet connectivity to the AV endpoints that are part of the AVNU Alliance, delivering an inclusive solution that spans the converged edge to the enterprise core and beyond. Extreme Networks delivers high-performance switching and routing products for data center and core-to-edge networks, wired/wireless LAN access, and unified network management and control. The solutions include software-defined networking (SDN), cloud and high-density Wi-Fi, BYOD and enterprise mobility, identity access management, and security.