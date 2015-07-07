Exterity Opens New Facility in Scotland

Enterprise IPTV technologies provider Exterity has opened a new facility in Edinburgh, Scotland, to accommodate its growing global operations. The company remains headquartered in Fife, Scotland, where it was founded in 2001.

"The move was motivated by rising demand for our enterprise IP video solutions in all regions and market segments over the past year," said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. "It will enable us to continue offering the best services and solutions to our customers while expanding our corporate functions to meet our global growth objectives.



"The new offices provide the capacity to substantially increase the size of our Scotland-based workforce, which will enable us to keep expanding our product range, such as our new 'Beyond the LAN' range that extends the reach of our enterprise IP video product portfolio to next generation devices, including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs, including 4K-ready displays."



The company has offices on six continents to facilitate collaboration with local customers and ensure that its product portfolio complies with regional specifications. Exterity uses its Streamforce partner program to support its extensive network of in-country resellers and distributors, as well as provide a presence in every country, while managing its global operations from its headquarters in Fife.



The Exterity enterprise IP video systems are used by a range of organizations, from large corporations that stream video content at multiple displays around the premises, to SMBs delivering multiple news sources to mobile devices to enable staff to make accurate decisions in short timeframes. The company also works with airports, stadia, and hotels to help them offer high-quality information and entertainment to visitors on a variety of screens and devices.