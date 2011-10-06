Almo Distributes URC Products

Almo Professional AV now offers Universal Remote Control’s (URC) remotes, base stations, lighting, network amplifiers and IP cameras for small-to-medium-sized commercial applications.

URC will debut as an exhibitor on Almo’s Fall 2011 E4 AV training and networking tour, coming to Chicago on October 6 and New York City on October 27.

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo, “A universal remote control system is what pulls an entire installation together and makes it functional. Our partners need remote control products that are cost-effective and easy to configure into a range of standard and custom installs and that’s exactly what the URC commercial line allows. Having URC on our E4 AV tour next month gives attendees the chance to see the URC products in use and learn immediately how they can incorporate them into their current and future installs.”

Taylor added that Almo Pro AV’s business development manager Brian Rhatigan will work with partners to help customize applications that involve the URC commercial products.

“A distribution partnership with Almo Professional AV is about so much more than just supplying products,” said Jamie Finnegan, national sales manager for commercial products at URC. “Almo’s E4 AV tour lets us spend quality time with integrators and resellers in a relaxed and productive environment. Without a doubt, E4 is the place to be for the best product displays, training and relationship-building in the industry.”