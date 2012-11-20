Premier Mounts Raises Funds for Red Cross Donation

Premier Mounts has combined efforts with employees, friends, dealers, and other contacts to raise funds for a donation to the Red Cross relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Sandy.
- Receiving numerous generous contributions, the company says it was ecstatic with the overwhelming response and support of this important donation.
- Seeing the massive destruction on news reports and hearing first hand accounts from close friends of Premier, employees, dealers, and customers, a contribution fund was immediately put into place. Donations were dropped off or mailed to Premier Mounts' headquarters in Fullerton, CA from November 5 through November 16 to donate to the Red Cross on Monday, November 19.
- "I know that times are tough for many people right now, but I couldn't imagine how much tougher it could be if you were one of the thousands of people who lost everything, including loved ones. Any size donation makes a significant impact," said Tiffany Dozier, vice president of sales at Premier Mounts. "You can't help but to want to make a difference in some way that may seem small, but is truly significant when we all pull together."
- Some Premier Mounts' employees were also on site for relief efforts in New York during the Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) show, which took place November 7 and 8. Volunteering before the show, Premier Mounts' employees helped hand out relief donations with other volunteers from NYC Volunteer Service, as well as the National Guard, to victims in the Rockaways, an area of Long Island devastated by the storm.
- In just two weeks, Premier Mounts was able to raise funds to donate to the American Red Cross. Premier Mounts would like to extend a special thank you to Ike Eckstein and Visual World Systems for offering to match Premier Mounts' donation fund, doubling the contribution to the Red Cross. Being directly affected by this hurricane, Ike Eckstein and Visual World Systems were still compelled to contribute to this very important donation to help those in need.
- Premier Mounts appreciates and thanks all those who were able to donate to this important cause and make a difference, and they continue to keep those affected by this disaster in their thoughts.