Evolve Media Group Joins Absen LED as Newest VAD Partner

During the recent LDI tradeshow and conference, Evolve Media Group and Absen finalized its VAD (Value Add Distribution) partnership.

M-Series

The new VAD partnership began with Evolve’s initial investment in 1,000 M2.9 Indoor Mobile LED panels, of which 500 tiles will be available for rental with the other half for resale. In addition to being able to rent and buy, Evolve’s customers will be able to participate in Absen Certified Engineer (ACE) training courses that will be held by Evolve early next year. Headquartered in Orlando, Evolve has three regional offices across the U.S. with their Dallas office opening soon, where training courses will be held. In addition to training, Evolve’s locations will offer full service and repair capabilities for their LED customers.

"Our partnership with Absen allows us to provide a complete LED solution to our clients.” said Tyler Mayne, CEO of Evolve Media Group. “Absen’s M2.9 panels will be fully incorporated into Evolve's "Trifecta" of services, where our clients will be able to buy, rent, learn, and have the equipment serviced in-house by the Evolve team.”

Evolve’s main goal is to make it easier and more convenient for their customers by removing the middleman fatigue that comes from dealing with multiple vendors. In order to offer the best and most reliable equipment on the market, Evolve continuously researches and tests gear extensively before bringing it into their inventory.

“When we find standout products, we work to forge relationships with those manufacturers to provide our clients with the best possible experience,” Mayne said. “That is exactly what we have done with Absen.” While Evolve’s initial start is with the M2.9 panels, the company will be looking to bring in other product lines in the near future.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with this new partnership,” said Gary Fuller, Executive Vice President of Absen Inc. “We have seen first-hand Evolve’s dedication to providing the next generation of live event support and are confident that their clients will be empowered to take their events to the next level in performance quality with our LED solutions.”