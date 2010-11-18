New Scala QuickStart Service Launches with HP SignagePlayers

Scala, software provider for digital signage networks, has announced a new release of Scala QuickStart supporting the introduction of new SignagePlayers from HP beginning Dec. 6, 2010. The new QuickStart service offers a new “zero-configuration” scheme, allowing even entry-level users a way to set up and manage Scala’s digital signage network with ease.

“Never before has setting up a full-featured digital signage player been this easy,” said Gerard Bucas, chief executive officer of Scala. “We’re incredibly pleased to introduce this new service in conjunction with the new Scala certified players from HP. We believe we have achieved a significant breakthrough for the industry.”

“The new system we created for setting up these QuickStart players is amazingly simple,” said Jeff Porter, executive vice president of Scala. “Just plug it in, turn it on and enter a code that shows up on the screen. That’s it. No mouse or keyboard is required in most cases. You’ll be up and running in minutes.”

The HP SignagePlayer/Scala QuickStart solution features a locked-down Microsoft Windows Embedded operating system and a preconfigured Scala Player for better performance and reliability. Displaying videos, pictures, crawls, interactive Adobe Flash and ScalaScripts with dynamic text or graphics in any combination up to 1080p allows the system to be used in a wide range of applications. The HP SignagePlayers can also be easily connected to any Scala Content Manager anywhere in the world.

