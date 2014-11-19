ETC’s Eos Family at LDI

ETC Eos-family controls have expanded with new control outputs, new portable controllers, lowered pricing and a new software package.

Eos Titanium

The Eos Titanium (Ti) and Gio consoles, as well as the RPU3 (Remote Processor Unit), have changed motherboards, which allows currently shipping products to output up to 32,768, without co-processing. Desks with the new motherboard have three display-port outputs instead of DVI ports. Any older Ti, Gio and RPU3 products (with DVI connectors) can upgrade to a total of 16,384 outputs, and both hardware variants can upgrade in 1,024, 2,048 or 4,096 increments.

“The output upgrades are now more affordable,” explains ETC Eos Controls Product Manager Anne Valentino. “Users needing to increase their system capacity can upgrade through a lower-cost pricing structure. Anyone wanting to expand their output can contact an ETC dealer for more information.”

ETC’s Nomad and Nomad Puck mini-controllers are companions for on-the-go lighting. They connect to any computer, turning it into a lighting controller than can run both Eos/Element and Cobalt software, so users get the best of both worlds. ETC is now expanding the product family to include Nomad 512 and Nomad Puck 512.