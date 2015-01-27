Epson Releases Eight New K-12 Classroom Projectors

Epson has released eight new cost-effective PowerLite projector models that give teachers up to 10,000 hours of use in the classroom. In addition to extended lamp life, the new models offer a range of brightness, resolution, connectivity, and budget options to meet the need of any K-12 classroom.

The new affordable and easy to use projectors include the PowerLite S27, X27 and W29 models. For advanced connectivity with premium audio features, the new series also includes the PowerLite 97H, 98H, 99WH, 955WH, and 965H networkable models.



“We pride ourselves on delivering a variety of projection solutions for K-12 classrooms,” said Jason Meyer, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “For schools looking for bright, budget-friendly projectors, advanced connectivity and flexible installation features, the new PowerLite projectors offer several options that allow educators to deliver vivid lessons in any learning environment.”

All but one of the new Epson PowerLite models3 offer Multi PC Projection with Moderator device management software4 enabling teachers to wirelessly connect up to 50 devices and share5 students’ work from up to four device screens simultaneously, including computers and iOS and Android™ tablets and phones. All models also offer HDMI support for projecting high-quality audio and video content with one cable.

The new PowerLite projectors include a range of lumen, resolution, and pricing options.

The PowerLite 90- and 900-series offer advanced connectivity and premium audio features, including:

- Dual HDMI Connectivity: Features two HDMI ports, one with MHL for connecting multiple digital devices, including mobile phones, tablets and other portable devices, for enriched high definition viewing capabilities

- Powerful Sound: Built-in 16-watt speaker and microphone input fills a classroom with sound and saves on equipment costs

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

The color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color performance without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today’s high definition content, teachers and students can display content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness is important for larger screen sizes and provides flexibility for a variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. For more information, visit here.