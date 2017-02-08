Epson Introduces New Laser Projectors at ISE

Epson announced the latest Pro L-Series large venue laser projectors. The Pro L-Series come in five new models ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 lumens of color brightness and white brightness1 plus WUXGA and SXGA+ resolution.



Leveraging Epson's proprietary 3LCD technology, the Pro L-Series integrate a laser-light source with an inorganic phosphor wheel in combination with inorganic LCD panels for image quality, durability and reliability. Epson's laser projectors will be on display at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam from Feb. 7-10 at Epson booth, #1-H90.

Ideal for rental and staging, as well as permanent large venue installations, the expanded Pro L-Series feature a new remote image capture with a built-in camera for diagnostic purposes, flexible connection options, high native contrast ratio and simple 360-degree installation and projection at any angle. With Epson's 4K Enhancement technology, which shifts each pixel diagonally by 0.5 pixels to double the resolution, the projectors accept 4K input and enhance a 1080p signal. The new Pro L-Series is also compatible with Epson's extensive selection of lenses, which is expanding to include a new ultra-short throw option.

"The Epson Pro L-Series laser-based 3LCD projectors are rapidly becoming the benchmark for color reproduction, brightness, stacking, and blending capabilities," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America. "We will continue to expand our laser projector offerings and demonstrate our commitment to the Pro AV industry by delivering incredible visual experiences with superior color brightness while reducing maintenance time and costs."

Epson's flagship Pro L25000U will also be on display at ISE. The Pro L25000U uses advanced edge blending and auto image calibration for creating immersive experiences.