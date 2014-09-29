Epson Hosts Projector Training for AV Pros

Epson will host its annual series of Epson Integrator Certification (EIC) Expos beginning in October. These events are held to reinforce the AV industry’s understanding of Epson’s line of installation projectors through in-person trainings and meetings with the company’s engineering and product staff. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest projection tools from additional vendors at the accompanying exposition breakout sessions, including screens, digital signage, projector mounts and connectivity solutions.

The fall training and vendor fair line-up includes three dates from October through December. Trainings are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Integrator Expo will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Lunch and breakfast will be served.

Epson is a provider of 3LCD projectors, offering versatility, high brightness and a range of connectivity options to meet the needs of any venue – meeting rooms to auditoriums to houses of worship. During these trainings, Epson will showcase its new and improved BrightLink Pro 1430Wi, featuring finger touch and whiteboard sharing capabilities that enhance business meetings, brainstorms and collaboration. Epson will also provide a first-look at its PowerLite Pro Z10005UNL featuring WUXGA resolution and 10,000 lumens of color brightness and 10,000 lumens of white brightness, edge blending, portrait mode, and corner wall projection.

The dates for the fall EIC trainings and Integrator Expos are as follows:

· Wednesday, October 8 – Marriott Chicago NW, Prairie Stone Ballroom, Chicago, IL

· Wednesday, October 22 – Marriott Long Beach, Salons A-D, Long Beach, CA

· Wednesday, December 3 – Hilton Arlington, Grand Ballroom, Arlington, VA