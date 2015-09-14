Epson Expands Affordable VS-Series Projector Lineup

Epson's new VS-Series projectors — the VS240, VS340, and VS345 — feature a portable design, easy setup for flexible placement, and HDMI connectivity, allowing users to easily present wherever their business takes them, according to the company.

"The new VS-Series projector models deliver essential business features that small- to medium-sized businesses need without sacrificing high performance and brightness at an affordable price," said Kristi Lanzit, product manager, projectors at Epson America, Inc. "All three models are built with a range of features including stress-free setup, easy image adjustment, and HDMI connectivity so that businesses can use the projector to instantly project virtually anywhere in a matter of minutes."



The VS-Series offers varied resolutions and pricing options to meet the needs of small to medium- size businesses. The VS345 is an affordable widescreen projector with enhanced resolution for HD-quality presentations and video. The VS340 is ideal for advanced presentations with text-heavy charts and spreadsheets. Both projectors feature lens control allowing users to optimize image size with a zoom lens whether the projector is close to the screen or far away. The VS240 delivers essential business features with its lightweight design.



All three models enable fast and easy setup with auto vertical correction and easy-slide Horizontal image correction. The VS-Series also supports HDMI, the digital connectivity standard, for compatibility with laptops and media players.