Epson, Dataton Partner for Projection Mapping Competition

Epson Projectors and Dataton have partnered to present the Latin American Mapping Challenge, an event where mapping artists can showcase their art on eight iconic buildings in Latin America. The challenge is open for entries from Latin America, the U.S., and Canada.

The Latin American Mapping Challenge was launched with a show in Cusco, Peru in June, and mapping designers have until July 29 to submit their designs. Judging takes place in early August with the winning contributions presented on the eight landmark buildings from August 2017 to March 2018.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Mapping Challenge in Latin America,” said Lars Sandlund, CEO, Dataton. “The challenge presents an incomparable opportunity for creators to showcase their skills on a massive scale. We’re proud to support that initiative with our WATCHOUT mapping software and servers. We are looking forward to seeing some stunning shows on eight of the most well-known structures in this part of the world!”

Epson is the driving force behind the challenge, organizing the presentations and providing high-power projectors for each venue. All shows will be programmed and presented with Dataton’s WATCHOUT multi-display system. To ensure competitors get the most out of the system, Dataton’s partners in the region, Omagica and KJPLarbyte, are also running free, one-day WATCHOUT training sessions during July.

“The Mapping Challenge is a huge endeavor and the response has been absolutely amazing so far,” said Alejandro Ordonez, marketing and communications manager, Latin America, Epson America. “We’re delighted to be able to promote architectural mapping as an art form in this way while giving designers a chance to develop and hone their technical skills.”

The chosen projection-mapping venues are in Mexico City, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; Guayaquil, Ecuador; San Jose, Costa Rica; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Cartagena, Colombia, Cusco, Peru; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Each building has been assigned a technical spec and theme to promote creativity and variation. Contributions will be judged by an international jury which includes leaders in mapping, VJ, and digital art: Bart Kresa, VJ Spetto, Refik Anadol, Yasunori Ogawa from Epson headquarters, Japan, and Dataton’s CEO, Lars Sandlund.

Click here to find out more about the Latin American Mapping Challenge.