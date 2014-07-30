Epiphan Names Ingram Micro U.S. Distributor

Epiphan Systems has entered into its first U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro as its major distributor for the U.S. Company officials said Epiphan would work with Ingram Micro’s pro AV / digital signage team to reach resellers and systems integrators serving commercial, corporate, healthcare, education, and industrial markets throughout the U.S.

“Building on the momentum of the Epiphan Partner Program, we have chosen to team with Ingram Micro for U.S. distribution of our technology,” said Louise McEvoy, director of channel sales for Epiphan. “Many of our customers already place orders with Ingram Micro. With our products in the Ingram Micro mix, systems integrators and resellers can now get pre-sale support and purchase complete solutions through one source.”

“Epiphan is an innovative company and we are pleased to have them join the Ingram Micro pro AV / digital signage portfolio,” said Kevin Prewett, senior director, pro AV / digital signage, Ingram Micro U.S. “The market for video capture and streaming is growing exponentially, especially in the categories of online video streaming, tele-medicine, tele-education and online corporate conferencing, which makes Epiphan a great addition to our growing solutions-minded portfolio. We look forward to working together with Epiphan to empower our channel partners to capture more of this growing market opportunity.”