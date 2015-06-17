Envelopes, Please: Announcing the InfoComm Product Award Winners

Systems Contractor News and Rental & Staging Systems have announced the winners of their annual product awards.



Systems Contractor News Product Installation Awards

Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Crown Audio DriveCore Install Series

Most Innovative Audio Processing: Biamp Systems TesiraFORTÉ

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture: Middle Atlantic C5 Series Credenza

Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Chief ConnexSys

Most Innovative Video Display: LG 55LV77A

Most Innovative Video Display: Digital Projection International HIGHlite LASER

Most Innovative Video Processing: Crestron DMC-4K-HD

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory: AMX HydraPort

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product: Vaddio AV Bridge CONFERENCE

Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Kramer Electronics VIA Collage

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: NEC Display Solutions SB-07BC

Most Innovative Commercial AV Automation/Show Control Product: Crestron DMPS3-4K-150-C

Most Innovative Emerging Technologies: Christie GS Series

Rental & Staging Awards

Best Video Projection Product– High Lumen: Christie Boxer 4K30 Projector

Best Video Broadcast or Streaming Product: Barco - E2

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less: Panasonic PT-RZ670 Series Projector

Best Digital Signage Display with Integrated Media Player: Samsung Smart Signage TV

Best LCD Display: Sharp AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display

Best General AV Product: Premier Mounts PFDM2 P-Series Versatile Flat Mount

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product: Analog Way Ascender 16 Multi-Screen Seamless Switcher

Best LED or LED/LCD Product: LG Electronics USA 55-inch Super Narrow Bezel Video Wall (55LV77A)

Best Audio Product for the Staging Market: Meyer Sound LEOPARD Linear Line Array Loudspeaker System

Best Rental Management Software: Flex Rental Solutions - Flex Production Manager 4.10

Best Digital Signage Product: Calibre LEDView325DS Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Best Projection Screen: Draper StageScreen



