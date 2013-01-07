Biamp Offers Tesira Modules from AMX and Crestron

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, now works in concert with industry partners to build Biamp product modules that work effortlessly with their control systems.
- Working with AMX and Crestron, modules for Tesira were created with ready-built commands and parameters for control elements to be used with Tesira systems. These design elements conveniently give the programmer simplified access to the Tesira Text Protocol (TTP) library, thus unlocking a broad suite of control options.
- “As a partner in the AMX Device Discovery Partner Program and the Integrated Partner Program at Crestron, we’re happy to present a set of design tools for each control system that allows users to download the Tesira modules and utilize the pre-programmed tools that best fit their specific needs,” said Matt Czyzewski, executive vice president of operations at Biamp Systems.