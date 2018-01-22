ENTECH Roadshow to Debut in USA Fall 2018

A new touring roadshow featuring dozens of lighting, audio, staging and vision brands rolls out through selected US States in September. Using the ENTECH format from Australia, ENTECH ROADSHOW USA is a partnership between Cary, N.C.-based Production Media Inc, a entertainment media company, and JuliusMedia Group from Sydney Australia.

For 19 years, the ENTECH has been a popular event for exhibitors and visitors alike in Australia. The Roadshow format includes a ballroom-sized footprint that avoids the miles of aisles of a big tradeshow, and the one-day format respects the time constraints of most AV technicians, designers and integrators, allowing them to meet the key people from major brands, and see the latest technologies.

ENTECH representatives stated: "Exhibitors love the convenience, with no extra costs. Everything is bundled together with all freight travelling in dedicated trucks and delivered on to each stand. Traditional ‘gotcha’ add-ons like shipping, drayage, power, furniture and even drinking water are provided, along with parking. Major brands in Australia have come to rely on the Roadshow to ‘bring the show to the people’ in major cities. Traditional large-format shows feature a high home town attendance, with many trade unable to justify the cost and time to travel."

Focusing on a series of key markets, the inaugural Roadshow travels to Convention Centers in Richmond VA, Charlotte NC, Atlanta GA and Birmingham AL across a compressed two-week period in September, 2018.

For more information, visit www.entech-roadshow.com.