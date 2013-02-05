Ridgewood HS Upgrades Theatre with NEXO GEO Arrays

Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, NJ is a unique institution in that it has a long reputation of fine service to students providing many opportunities to further their performing arts interests. Founded in 1892, the school recently upgraded the audio system in its 250-seat intimate Little Theatre.

Boulevard Professional, based in Ridgefield Park, NJ, was hired to design and install the new system that includes two NEXO GEO S1210 line arrays, one GEO S1230 for downfill, a NEXO 4x1 NXAMP, and a Yamaha LS9-32 digital audio console.

“Boulevard was contacted by Tim Whiting, a local resident and volunteer consultant to the New Players Company (NPC) Association, to review a system upgrade specification,” said James Cioffi, co-owner, Boulevard Pro. “After our first meeting, we were given the go ahead to design a solution for their space. Our goal was to provide a turnkey system upgrade that could cover the varied events held in the theatre.”

The new system was funded primarily through the efforts of the NPC Association, the non-profit support arm of the New Players Company. NPC is dedicated to offering students the highest caliber of all aspects of theatre education, providing a wide range of experiences to students during their high school years. In continuous production for eleven months out of the year, New Players exposes students to plays and musicals of all genres and styles with a repertoire comprised of contemporary and classical that include challenging, complex works by artists ranging from Shakespeare to Sondheim.

Boulevard project manager, Bob Potanka, provided the NEXO system’s custom hanging solution and cable runs, interfacing with existing audio hardware. The company added eight 8-channel Shure SLX124/58 combo wireless mic systems for a total of sixteen Shure wireless units, and recycled the original line array as stage monitors flown left/right above the stage.

“We used NEXO NS-1 software to model the sound system with assistance from Joe Rimstidt at Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. The system was installed as predicted through the NS-1 software and sounds fantastic,” said Cioffi. In addition to the NEXO system and Yamaha LS9-32, a Middle Atlantic DWR 12-17 hanging wall rack was also installed.

At the completion of the installation, Boulevard conducted system training for staff and students. “The New Players Company at Ridgewood High School has already been enjoying sold-out shows, and response to the new sound system has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Cioffi.

“Upgrading the sound system was one of a number of major improvements funded through the generous community support of our Capital Campaign,” added Meg Schaefer, artistic director of The New Players Company Association. “Both Boulevard and Yamaha did a phenomenal job to dramatically improve our venue."