End-to-End Product Enhancements at Exterity

Exterity is showcasing new enhancements to its complete end-to-end product portfolio at InfoComm 2017.

The latest product additions include:

The latest version of the ArtioSign digital signage application on AvediaServer with screen elements (ability to integrate third-party data and display HTML webpages; display weather information for multiple days and locations); enhanced user permissions enable organizations to restrict and manage access to specific ArtioSign functionality; additional productivity and creation tools.

AvediaPlayer m9325 & AvediaPlayer m9325 Wi-Fi media players, which enable organizations to play back HD video in resolutions up to 1080p60.

AvediaPlayer r93xx receivers equipped with a new and faster HTML5 browser used for AV mode user interface, ArtioPortal and ArtioSign.

AvediaStream e373x HDMI Encoders: The newly refreshed Exterity Encoder range enables users to deliver high-quality video streams up to 1080p60 and legally stream premium content from satellite set-top boxes to up to 1000 end points with HDCP Professional content protection.