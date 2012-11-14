Meyer Sound Announces Promotions and New Hire for Digital Products Team

Richard Bugg, Audio Show Control Product Manager



Jason Rauhoff, Senior Digital Products Support Specialist



Robert Mele, Digital Products Field Support SpecialistMeyer Sound has announced two key promotions in the digital products team: Richard Bugg is now Audio Show Control Product Manager and Jason Rauhoff takes over many of Bugg’s former responsibilities as the company’s new Senior Digital Products Support Specialist. In addition, Cirque du Soleil veteran Robert Mele has joined the support staff as Digital Products Field Support Specialist.

“These new appointments are a direct result of the rapidly growing acceptance of our digital products,” said John McMahon, Meyer Sound’s executive director of operations and digital products. “This personnel expansion ensures that our technology remains a leading choice of the creative community pushing to transform sonic experiences worldwide.”

Richard Bugg has more than 12 years of experience in technical support for Meyer Sound show control systems, and has been a principal seminar leader on the topic in Meyer Sound’s education program. In his new position, he will work closely with R&D, marketing, sales, and technical services departments to identify needs and develop new show control technology solutions.

Prior to joining Meyer Sound in 2010 as technical support specialist for digital products, Jason Rauhoff accumulated 17 years of experience as a recording engineer, FOH mixer, programmer, and sound designer. His credits include several Las Vegas resident Cirque du Soleil productions as well as Dragon's Treasure, a multimedia spectacular at City of Dreams, Macau.