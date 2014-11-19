Empire PRO Hosts QSC, Shure, Yamaha Training

QSC, Shure, and Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will present a powerful day of live-sound training on Thursday, December 4, at Empire PRO in Bell, CA. A professional production of the training will also be live-streamed here, courtesy of DataVideo. Register here.

The training, appropriately titled “Modern Technology For Today’s Production” will cover line arrays, digital consoles, monitors, amps, wireless and digital microphones, and in-ear monitors along with how they optimally work together for applications from small to mid-size production. Presenters will focus on system design, networking, Dante and RF landscape, coordination, and antenna setup as well as best practices, special tools, and tips.

“Our goal is to provide the Pro AV community with support and resources that empower them to grow their business," shared Edmond Khanian, VP sales at Empire PRO. "We are more than a great place to get the products you need, when you need them, and at the prices you expect; we are a partner whose top priority is the success of our dealers’ business. We are proud and grateful to have strong relationships with industry leaders like QSC, Shure, and Yamaha Commercial Audio, who share and support our vision.”

Empire PRO continues to prove its commitment to be the most supportive Pro Audio, Video and Lighting wholesale distribution partner for AV Professionals through training and educational opportunities like this.

Empire PRO is a leading national Pro Audio, Video & Lighting distribution partner.

Event Details

Empire PRO

5675 Mansfield Way

Bell, CA

Presentation Schedule

•9:40-10am: Introduction

•10-11:15am: Shure – RF (spectrum update/incentive auction)

•11:15-12:30pm Shure – RF coordination using Shure gear (highlighting BLX, QLXD, ULXD, AXT600 and WWB6) and how to choose the right antenna

•12:30-1:30pm QSC – Line Array (specification and deployment) / Amp Technology

•1:30-2:30pm LUNCH

•2:30-3:30pm QSC – Touchmix (for production)

•3:30-4:45pm Yamaha – CL Consoles (who, what, where, when, why and how)

•4:45-6pm Yamaha – QL Consoles (who, what, where, when, why and how)