Empire PRO Hosts Educational Training and Product Workshop

Empire PRO's "University," focusing on training and education for AV and lighting professionals, will soon host its 18th in-house workshop event, featuring audio-networking experts from Audinate: AV Networking for Today's Technology.

The workshop focuses on understanding standards, protocols, and solutions for audio-networking diagnostics with Dante enabled products featuring brands such as Yamaha Pro Audio, NEXO, Shure, Focusrite, and DPA Mics. There will also be special guest presentations by Bernie Farkus (Audinate), Patrick Killianey (Yamaha Pro Audio), and Jenn Liang-Chaboud (Shure)

Yamaha and Shure will highlight the collaboration on interfacing the Shure ULX-D wireless systems to the Yamaha CL digital console platform, a new feature that will be demonstrated at the workshop. Focusrite and its line of Dante enabled products will also be featured. Shure showcases its Dante enabled RF receivers and best practices for RF frequency coordination.

This CTS accredited event offers 1.5 CTS RU credits towards certification or certification up keep, sponsored by Yamaha Pro Audio.

The event will wrap up with Empire PRO’s Cinco De Mayo celebration with food, drinks, live music & social mixer.