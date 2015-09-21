embed signage SSSP Support Update

Embed signage is launching updates to their SSSP support. The focus is on developing improvements to the platform to further enhance the support for the Samsung Smart Signage Platform.

Here are some of the changes being made to embed signage’s SSSP support:

- Landscape, portrait, reverse portrait, reverse landscape video playback

- Playback two videos simultaneously in landscape

- Source input reliability improvement

- Touch device including gesture improvements

- Improved channel publishing efficiency

- Remote Firmware updating for all firmware versions (main, sub, sub2, mystique)

- Improved status reporting including device temperature (°C) and CPU.

“SSSP has become an extremely popular platform with nearly 40 percent of all devices registered to embed signage being a SSSP display,” said Daniel Cruickshank, Head of SSSP Development at embed signage. “With this type of demand we will continue to make improvements to the platform and introduce new product features over the coming weeks and months.”

Embed Signage now supports Samsung’s new generation of Smart Signage Platform, E Series Displays, as well.