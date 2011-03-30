IBM Validates ClearOne Speakerphones

Salt Lake City, UT--IBM has validated both the ClearOne CHAT 150 group speakerphone and CHAT 50 personal speakerphone from ClearOne, allowing interoperability with Sametime Unified Telephony, IBM’s Unified Communications platform.

The speakerphones, which connect via USB to a PC, VoIP softphone, and other devices, provide Sametime users with hands-free voice communication for telephony, web, and video conferencing applications.

“In addition to professional audio solutions, ClearOne is a leading manufacturer of unified communications and global collaboration solutions for the professional AV and IT system integration markets,” said Chris Wildfoerster, vice president of business development for ClearOne. “The IBM validation immediately increases the appeal of our products to Sametime users, and we look forward to working with IBM and its partners to evangelize our Sametime Unified Communications interoperability to the SMB and large enterprise communities.”