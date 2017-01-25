Elite Screens Launches Dedicated Pro AV Line

Elite Screens has launched a dedicated line of professional AV products, Elite ProAV, headed by industry veteran Jon Cormican.

Jon Cormican

“Elite is now one of the top worldwide brands of projector screens and this has led to pressure from commercial installers to provide them with a better option,” said Dave Rodgers, marketing manager for Elite Screens. “We needed an expert who is well entrenched in the professional AV sales channel, and Jon is fluent in understanding precisely how the commercial industry works, as well as what is needed to develop said channel.”

EliteProAV has been created to focus on developing the commercial channel by providing an array of dedicated commercial-grade projector screens to professional integrators. In addition to this, EliteProAV offers certified products that are also compatible with building codes as well as programs, warranties, and trained professionals to assist installers every step of the way.

Cormican is a 20-year industry veteran who has worked extensively with commercial integrators, and his long tenure as sales director and VP of sales with brands such as Pioneer Electronics and SunBrite TV has equipped him with not only a vast experience in video technology, but audio tech as well.