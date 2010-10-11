NEC Ships LED Modules for Indoor & Outdoor Video Walls

NEC Display Solutions of America is now shipping its LED modules for indoor and outdoor video wall installations. The company says that this move into this segment enhances NEC’s "leading position in the professional-grade digital signage space."

The LED-06AF1 indoor LED module is suited for retail stores, shopping malls and broadcast studios. Its outdoor companion, the LED-15BF1, is designed for sports arenas, airports and billboards for advertising. Both versions of the LED module operate under the “true pixel” principle, the company says, by which each red, green and blue light-emitting diode forms one single pixel. This allows for better color depth and more accurate images, especially with a video processor that offers adaptive de-interlacing, frame rate conversion and low latency processing. Its control software allows for the auto mapping of pixel allocation and auto locating, ensuring each module receives the correct image quadrant.

“Delving deeper into the digital signage industry allows NEC to offer a product for virtually every application imaginable, and most importantly, a single point of contact for all types of display needs,” said Keith Yanke, Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “The LED modules will be most useful to customers with large capacities and elevated audience quantities, such as transportation hubs, concert venues, sports facilities and shopping malls. Whether a permanent or mobile application, the indoor and outdoor LED modules from NEC can deliver the utmost in brightness, image quality and ease in video wall setup.”

The indoor and outdoor LED modules will be available in October 2010 and ship with a three-year limited parts and labor warranty. Both modules will be build-to-order with a 120-day lead time.

