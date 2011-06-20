Marina Bay Sands Outfitted with Harman JBL Loudspeakers

Northridge, CA--The newly completed Marina Bay Sands Resort in Singapore is the world’s most expensive standalone casino property, and includes a 2,561-room hotel, a convention and exhibition center, a museum, shops, restaurants, and a casino with 500 tables and 1,600 slot machines.

Marina Bay Sands’ distributed-audio background music system features more than 6,000 Harman JBL Control Contractor Series loudspeakers installed throughout the resort, along with more than 100 Crown amplifiers, 75 BSS Audio processors, and hundreds of miles of cable.

The audio system uses a variety of JBL Control Series loudspeakers, including the Control 47C/T and 47LP mediumformat ceiling speakers, 26CT small-format ceiling speakers and 328C large-format ceiling speakers, 126WT in-wall speakers, 28T and 25AV indoor/outdoor speakers, CRV wall-mount speakers and JBL CBT 50LA column speakers. The system was designed and installed by Singapore-based contractor Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd. under the leadership of managing director Ronald Goh and system designer Gary Goh.

To facilitate the sound system installation, E&E prepared and tested much of the loudspeakers, hardware racks, and cable lengths off-site before bringing the gear to the resort, which became the largest construction site to ever be undertaken in Singapore.

The speakers were installed using mounting hardware that was custom made by E&E, along with custom grilles that were painted in a wide variety of colors, to match the décor of a particular location and ensure that the speakers blended invisibly with their environment.