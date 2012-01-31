SAVANT Announces Operability with ICT

Hyannis, MA--Savant Systems LLC has announced that the Savant control environment is now compatible with New Zealand-based Integrated Control Technology's (ICT) security access control protocol for commercial applications.

ICT Protégé Integrated Alarm and Access Control offers electronic access control, ID credential issuance and management; alarm monitoring, digital video surveillance, integration of biometric technologies, intrusion detection and smart card functionality, plus integration with a multitude of third party systems.

"Savant is certainly a high-end control and automation solution that matches our Protégé technology beautifully," said ICT CEO Hayden Burr. "Compatibility between our systems and Savant creates a seamless and elegant solution for commercial access control."

"With Savant's growing presence in commercial market segments, we continue to expand Interoperability with key manufacturers and products such as ICT's Protégé," said Bob Ross, director of business development at Savant. "This compatibility is yet another step that will help our integrators differentiate themselves in the highly competitive commercial security market."