David Keene– At the upcoming InfoComm show in June, I am honored to be selected as one of the Judges for the “NEC Best of InfoComm Awards”, the now-annual program organized by NEC. This year, as always, it will be tough to pick “winners”, not just because all the entries will be good no doubt, but also because the contestants are from different product categories. But judge we will–and this year with the help of a “sixth” judge, the attendees at the show who will be able to vote on the winner and whose collective vote tally constitute a sixth vote.



Here is the release from NEC announcing the contest:

NEC Display Solutions Sponsors 2012 Best of InfoComm Award

Winning Exhibitor to Receive $10,000 to Give to Its Favorite Charity

CHICAGO, Apr 16, 2012 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD displays and projector solutions, announced today that it will sponsor the Best of InfoComm Award, given to the best product or service at InfoComm 2012. The winner of the award, chosen among InfoComm exhibitor entries, will receive $10,000 to donate to the charity of its choice.

InfoComm is a global tradeshow that hosts more than 925 exhibitors showcasing thousands of products, including digital signage and other commercial audio-visual solutions. The exhibit takes place June 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and NEC Display Solutions will exhibit its full line of professional LCD displays, projectors, software and other technologies in Booth No. C6819.

This is the fourth year that NEC will sponsor the Best of InfoComm Award. Peerless-AV, a pioneer in the audio-visual mounting industry, received the NEC Best of InfoComm Award in 2011.

Peerless-AV donated its prize to Susan G. Komen for the Cure(R), the world's largest breast cancer organization.

InfoComm exhibitors interested in participating have until May 9, 2012, to submit their products for consideration at http://best.necdisplay.com . To be eligible, the new product or service must have a first customer shipment dated between January 1, 2012, and September 30, 2012, and must be on display at InfoComm 2012. Only one entry per exhibitor will be accepted.

"InfoComm provides a great venue for the latest AV technologies and services, and for networking among industry colleagues," said Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing for NEC Display Solutions. "We are honored to serve as the sponsor for the Best of InfoComm Awards, and we look forward to seeing the technological innovations exhibitors submit for award consideration."

The public will have the opportunity to vote for the best entry between May 14 and May 25, 2012. The five entries with the most public votes will be announced at the NEC booth on the first day of the conference and judged by a panel of impartial industry experts. The sole winner will be selected on June 15 and presented with the Best of InfoComm Award by NEC Display Solutions President and COO Pierre Richer.

