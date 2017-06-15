Electro-Voice Expands X-Line Advance Family

Electro-Voice is launching the latest member of the X-Line Advance line-array loudspeaker family: the X12-125F flying subwoofer, a dual 15-inch system equipped with high-output EV-engineered transducers delivering 9600 W output. The X12-125F features the family’s Integrated Rigging System for quick, secure and seamless deployment in arrays, and is sonically matched to the other members of the family: X1 and X2 (high-performance) full-range models and the X12-128 ground-stacking dual 18-inch subwoofer.

The X12-125F can also be used in ground-stacked configurations, making it a versatile choice for rental companies and mobile applications, as well as fixed installations, including live performance venues and houses of worship. Its compact, lightweight 18-ply Baltic birch enclosure is finished in EVcoat for superior durability.