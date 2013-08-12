Atlona Announces New HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switcher

The What: Atlona is now shipping its new PRO3HD66M 6x6 HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switcher. Designed to be a cost-effective solution to connect and route sources to displays for media to be shared in multiple spaces simultaneously, the unit is also equipped with locking HDMI and power connectors for reliability.



The What Else: The PRO3HD66M matrix switcher — a new addition to the PRO3HD collection — uses HDBaseT and Power over Category cable (PoCc) to extend up to six sources to six HDBaseT outputs and two mirrored HDMI output connections over a distance of up to 230 feet (70 meters). To facilitate multiroom distribution, the device powers zone extenders, eliminating the need for remote receivers to require a separate power source and resulting in increased cost-effectiveness. In addition, control-signal-routing capabilities offer control of connected devices via IR and RS-232 from third-party control systems, while Ethernet connections contribute to simpler system configurations thanks to GUI and TCP/IP control.

With de-embedded digital S/PDIF audio for the HDBaseT outputs, audio distribution becomes easier for either multichannel amplifiers or AV receivers. To ensure that displays are both audio and video compatible — enabling enhanced and more flexible audio performance — the PRO3HD66M switcher's S/PDIF outputs support multichannel audio up to Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1. In addition, Dolby TrueHD lossless HD digital audio and DTS HD Master Audio are supported on two mirrored HDMI outputs, enabling multichannel HD digital audio from Blu-ray sources.

For fast and reliable switching, programmable EDID memory presets come pre-loaded to any source connected to the switcher, ensuring that all connected displays receive the highest supported audio and video signals. The PRO3HD66M is also equipped with a convenient USB port that enables installers to perform firmware updates directly from the field, further simplifying the procedure if needed.