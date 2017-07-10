Eiki Ships EK-110U 3 LCD Classroom Projector

The What: Eiki International is shipping the EK-110U Classroom Series Projector. Featuring 3 LCD design and 1920x1200 resolution, the new EK-110U offers 3,600 lumens with 10,000:1 contrast ratio.

The What Else: The projector features a 10,000-hour lamp life (in economy mode, 4,000 in normal mode), and Corner Keystone Correction. For mobile professionals, the EK-110U features HDMI with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), making it capable of displaying HD video from smartphones and tablets—providing maximum versatility for a wide range of content sources. The projector also includes a 1.45-1.74:1 throw-to-width manual zoom and focus lens.

“The new EK-110U projector delivers the rich color saturation of 3 LCD technology,” said Steve Rubery, Eiki's national sales manager. “With its support for HDMI with MHL, instructors can easily give, for example, a PowerPoint presentation direct from their phone or tablet—thus minimizing the amount of gear they must carry to the classroom or lecture hall. With up to 10,000-hour lamp life, this model rivals laser projectors for ease of maintenance and total cost of ownership. This is a fine option for low-cost digital signage and classroom operation. I’m confident that AV integrators, educators, and business professionals alike will find much to like with these new projectors.”

The Bottom Line: For connecting to a variety of sources, the EK-110U projector is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. To improve integration into a wide range of environments using control automation, the EK-110U supports Crestron RoomView and AMX Device Discovery Technology. The EK-110U Classroom Projector is shipping now with an MSRP of $1,295.