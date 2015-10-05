EIKI International Readies 12,000 Lumen EK-800U DLP Projector

The Eiki International, Inc. EK-800U single-chip DLP projector with 12,000 ANSI lumen brightness and a 5000:1 (DA:ON) contrast ratio features a native WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, providing analog and digital video inputs, including HDBT and 3G HD-SDI, in all color standards up to 1080p.

The projector's 0.96-inch DLP imaging system is designed for readability and consistent color delivery in contemporary large-venue installations. The inclusion of powered zoom and focus, along with vertical and horizontal powered lens shift (V: +- 60%, H: +/- 25%), allows versatility in placement. Advanced blending, warping, color matching, and portrait mode make installation easy. Customization attributes include a color wheel for high brightness and an option for rich color.



With support for Crestron, PJ-Link, and AMX automation profiles, the EK-800U can be seamlessly integrated into sophisticated touch-panel or tablet-based conference room automation setups. The control terminal includes a USB Type A dongle input for wireless control. There are six optionally available lenses and support for 360-degree installation.



“With 12,000 lumens and a large .96-inch DLP chip, this projector is ideal for both installation and rental staging applications," said Steve Rubery, Eiki’s national sales manager. "With the ability to rotate the projector 360 degrees and be used in portrait mode, it is difficult to find an

application this projector can’t handle.”



EIKI expects the EK-800U single-chip DLP projector to be available in late October.