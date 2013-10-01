ASK Proxima Announces Cost-Effective Projector Partnerships

ASK Proxima, a new U.S. sales and distribution subsidiary of Shenzhen ACTO Digital Video Technology, a high–tech enterprise specializing in research, development, and manufacturing of digital video technology—announced four top rep firms hired to launch the release of ASK Proxima’s projectors.

ASK Proxima’s newest projector representatives include:

· Westwood Sales, based in Westwood, MA, will cover states from Maine to New Jersey. Mike Porter, principal, formerly with Infocus, has extensive projector experience and an excellent reputation servicing pro AV accounts in the North East.

· Dan Weaver & Associates will fulfill the needs of dealers and resellers in the Mid-Western States. Dan Weaver, who is based in Kentucky, and his associate Bob Phillips, based in Wisconsin, will cover states from Minnesota to Ohio.

· Vision2 Marketing, based in Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte, will support pro AV dealers and resellers located in the South East, covering states from Louisiana to the Carolinas.

· Western Rep Associates, based in the Bay area will represent ASK Proxima in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, from Central California to Alaska. Dave Herget, principal, and his team bring years of experience in the pro AV and broadcast industry to the commercial projector market.

According to Steen Sorenson, sales, business development, “We selected these firms based on their industry knowledge and solid relationships with dealers and resellers. We are confident they will provide the proper support necessary for customers to become loyal to our brand and use our product for years to come.”