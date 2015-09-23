Eighteen Sound Appoints Rat Sound Pro Provider in U.S.

Eighteen Sound has appointed Rat Sound Systems as a Pro Provider in the United States.

"As a Pro Provider for Eighteen Sound, Rat Sound is now a supplier of Eighteen Sound products as well as a provider of professional support and service to the pro audio industry," said Jeffrey Cox, director of sales, North America, at Eighteen Sound. "As a registered service agent, they also provide re-coning and other services to Eighteen Sound's professional customer base."



The concept of a Pro Provider is one that Cox created while working on the development of sales channels that would provide greater access and direct support to Eighteen Sound products to North American customers.



"The idea is to provide our customers with more than a standard supplier offers," said Cox. "Rat Sound has a sales division that is not only specifically tasked with sales of Eighteen Sound products, but they are also uniquely qualified to provide support, as well. The entire team is well versed in the design and manufacturing of loudspeakers."



Daniella Peters, head of the sales department at Rat Sound, along with John Karr, equipment sales and ecommerce, will spearhead the development of the Eighteen Sound Pro Provider division at the company.



"Eighteen Sound has an amazing reputation in the world of pro audio," said Peters. "It's a new opportunity and one I'm delighted to be part of."