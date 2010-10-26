SpectraCal to Distribute Image AnyPlace-200 Geometry Correcting Video Scalers

SIOUX FALLS, SD--Flexible Picture Systems has appointed SpectraCal Sales as a distributor for its Image AnyPlace-200 high performance video and graphics scaler with Geometry Correction and Edge Blending. AnyPlace-200 provides AV professionals an unprecedented ability to correct off-axis projector placement of up to +/- 40 degrees horizontally and/or vertically, including projection onto curved, cylindrical, spherical and irregular surfaces.

SpectraCal Sales is a rapidly growing sales organization that provides everything needed for optimizing video displays: the award-winning software CalMAN, a wide range of colorimeters and spectrophotometers for accurate color measurement, the best available test pattern sources, and a comprehensive education program. “SpectraCal is the perfect distributor for Image AnyPlace-200,” said Steve Wood, president and CEO of Flexible Picture Systems. “They have established trusted relationships with integrators and installers who turn to them for solutions.”

"Our clients rely on us to recommend reliable solutions that will deliver the best image for their customers,” said Jeff Murray, president of SpectraCal Sales. “With Image AnyPlace-200, we’re not just bringing them a best-in-class solution, we’re bringing them a solution they can’t get anywhere else.”