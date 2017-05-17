EAW Expands Sales Engineer Team With Josh Garcia

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has completed its U.S. sales engineering team with the addition of Josh Garcia, who will represent EAW in the Western half of the United States.

Josh Garcia

“Josh is no stranger to the industry and the art of selling pro audio,” said Jim Newhouse, North American sales director for EAW. “He has been working in professional audio in a sales capacity for more than 10 years and has proven himself to be a dynamic leader that will bring significant industry knowledge to our team.”

Prior to joining EAW Garcia was a regional sales manager for American Music & Sound working CO, UT, WY, ID, KS, and MO. Preceding that, he was one of the owners of Taylor Marketing Group, a manufacturing rep firm that served the TX, OK, LA, and AR markets. Garcia resides in the Denver, CO metro area and will travel the Western half of the U.S. in support of EAW.

“I have been a tremendous fan of EAW products since I entered the industry,” Garcia said. “Since joining the team, it is easy to see how customer focused the company is, from engineering, to sales and support—something I truly respect. EAW makes an incredible product supported by an outstanding group of individuals. I am proud to evangelize EAW throughout the Western U.S.”