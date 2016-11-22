EAW Appoints Jim Bobel Sales Engineer

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has appointed Jim Bobel to the position of North U.S. sales engineer, effective immediately. In his new position, Bobel will be responsible for managing all EAW sales in the Northern U.S. states from the Dakotas to Kansas and across to the East Coast.



Jim Bobel

“Having watched Jim in his previous positions, I have always respected his relationship building and customer focus,” said Jim Newhouse, EAW’s North American director of sales. “His ability to grow new business and lead has set him apart from his peers. We are proud to have him join our team.”

Bobel began his career working for Guitar Center where he climbed the ranks to general manager. Shortly thereafter he spent time as a manufacturers rep and in manufacturing sales. During that time he gained experience about the market that will be of benefit EAW customers.

“I have always respected the EAW brand and reputation their products have in the industry,” Bobel said. “I look forward to introducing even more audio professionals to the audio solutions EAW offers and help build the brand further in my territory.”