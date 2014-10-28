Earthworks Ships 40kHz FlexMic Podium Mics

Earthworks has expanded its FlexMic Series of podium microphones to include 40kHz High Definition models, which feature an extended frequency response from 50Hz to 40kHz.

FlexMic

The original FlexMic models feature a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response, while the new High Definition models have 50Hz to 40kHz response that provide even greater clarity and intelligibility than the 20kHz models.

All FlexMic and HD FlexMic models feature a new slimmer 7mm diameter gooseneck and a shorter tip that provide an overall lower profile.

The FM & FMHD models feature a fully flexible gooseneck, while the FMR and FMRHD models have a rigid center with flex at both ends. All FlexMic models are available with either cardioid or hypercardioid polar patterns in 13, 19, 23, and 27 inch overall lengths.