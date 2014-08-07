DVIGear Extends HDBaseT Offerings With New Line

The What: Digital connectivity manufacturer DVIGear has launched its models DVI-7520 and DVI-7525, the first in a new range of HDBaseT Extenders targeted for professional AV system installations and rental & staging applications. DVIGear states that the DVI-7520 and DVI-7525 provide simple and cost-effective solutions to extend uncompressed HDMI or DVI, embedded audio, bidirectional RS-232 and IR, and Ethernet (DVI-7525 only) using a single twisted-pair CAT-X cable. These extenders support the full range of HDBaseT features, including: 5‑play, support for 4K / 30p (UHD) resolution, bidirectional IR, POH and long range operation:

DVI-7520: 4K / 30p up to 130 ft. (~ 40 m), 1080p up to 230 ft. (~ 70 m)

DVI-7525: 4K / 30p up to 230 ft. (~ 70 m), 1080p up to 330 ft. (~ 100 m)

The DVI-7520 and DVI-7525 are among the first extenders on the market to offer a compliant implementation of “Power over HDBaseT” (POH), a bedrock component of the HDBaseT standard. POH uses standardized 48 VDC power as well as an advanced handshake feature that prevents power exchange with incompatible devices. There are many HDBaseT products on the market that utilize non-standard implementations of power over the HDBaseT link. This problem has created numerous interoperability challenges for system technicians and installation teams who are faced with HDBaseT products that do not work with each other, or in some cases, actually cause equipment failures, according to DVIGear.

The What Else: "We felt that a fully compliant implementation of POH was the only solution to the growing problems caused by non-standard power in many HDBaseT products today,” stated Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “The architects of the HDBaseT standard wisely included this feature from the beginning and yet very few companies have included this crucial functionality in their product designs. We think this will change in the future.”

