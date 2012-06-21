MaaS360, Verizon Hold 'Maximizing Mobility' Seminar

- BYOD, Cloud Computing, Data Protection, Compliance Management, and Mobility Intelligence are all on tap next week during the "Maximizing Mobility Seminar."
- Show sponsors — MaaS360 by Fiberlink and Verizon Wireless — tell AV Technology magazine that the mobility landscape is changing at a rapid pace, and organizations are faced with countless dynamic factors when it comes to supporting, managing and securing devices accessing their network.
- "IT organizations will have a chance to discuss the latest mobility trends including BYOD, device, expense and application management," MaaS360 company officials said. "Hear how local companies are utilizing cloud-based MDM to securely monitor and manage devices accessing corporate data on their network. Participate in a hands-on session and get started instantly with any iPhone, Android, iPad or tablet."
- Seminar attendees will learn:
- -The latest mobility trends
- -How to create efficiencies, reduce operating expenses and improve your business image in today's marketplace with 4G LTE and tablets
- -How local businesses support smartphones and tablets
- -Steps to support a BYOD strategy
- -The seminar will wrap up with a hands on session to help professionals get started with MaaS360 mobile device, application and document management
- Details:
- Wednesday, June 27
- 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- The Hub CityView, Philadelphia, PA