Mediawave PC Launches MW-2060 Media Player

MediawavePC Inc. announced the MW-2060 media player powered by 2nd Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 Processor options, Intel QM67 chipset, DDR3 1066/1333 SO-DIMM RAM, and 2.5" SATA hard drive or SSD. Other standard features are Compact Flash Slot, HDMI, DVI-I, 4x USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Serial Port, SIM Slot and HD Audio. Its 7.8"W x 1.4"H x 6"D in dimensions make it ideal for use where space is limited.

The MW-2060's reliability in harsh environments, compact size, and high performance make it suited for a wide range of industrial applications such as Digital Signage, Gaming, Transportation, Surveillance, and Thin Servers.

The unit comes standard with a VESA mounting kit making it easy to install behind large screen displays and on flat surfaces. The internal Mini-PCI-e and available (3G Card) SIM slot are useful for locations where wired internet access is not available.

Pricing was not announced.