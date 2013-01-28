Hitachi Introduces CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 DLP Projectors

Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has released its first-ever DLP projectors, the CP-DX300 and CP-DX250.



The projectors combine DLP image quality with an array of all-new performance and energy-saving features at prices that "offer outstanding value to business, educational and other commercial users," the company said.

“More professional users are moving to DLP projectors, and the time is right for us to enter this growing market segment with these entry-model DLP products that incorporate Hitachi’s high standards of performance and value,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “The new CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 offer all the ease of use, dependable operation and flexibility customers have come to expect from Hitachi projectors, along with the improved image quality DLP provides.”

The Hitachi CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 incorporate Texas Instruments 1-chip DLP technology to deliver images with higher contrast and brightness (CP-DX300: 3,000 lumens; CP-DX250: 2,500 lumens), while Texas Instruments’ BrilliantColor technology offers color processing to enhance color performance for rich, vibrant and accurate colors. Both projectors offer XGA resolution. The CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 offers a maximum diagonal image of 40 inches from a distance of 59 inches. The CP-DX300 and DP-DX250 are also 3D capable (3D glasses and a graphics card are required for 3D operation).

Measuring approximately 10.4 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches and weighing just 4.9 pounds, the CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 are designed for total ease of use, thanks to a new on-screen display and remote control. Both models provide HDMI, two computer in, composite and S-video inputs, plus audio inputs and outputs and a computer monitor output. Both also feature a built-in 2W speaker and an RS-232C port.

The CP-DX300 and CP-DX250 include pre-set Bright, Presentation, Cinema, Game and RGB picture modes to accommodate different types of display situations and source material, as well as a User mode with fully adjustable image parameters. In addition, TI’s Wall Color Correction enables more accurate colors even when images are projected against light yellow, light green, blue and pink walls or even on a blackboard.