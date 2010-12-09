DSE New Special Interest Track

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), will present a total of eight new seminar topics in its new Special Interest educational track within a reformatted and expanded Conference Seminar Program on February 22-25, 2011, in Las Vegas.
- The new Special Interest Seminar Program focuses on end-use applications of digital signage and complements the Lunch & Learn Roundtable Program targeted toward vertical markets such as corporate communications, healthcare, restaurants, retail, and architectural and facilities design, in addition to a special session on industry-wide development of standards for digital signage. Topics to be covered include:
- Driving Industry Growth through Standards
- Best Practices in Corporate Communications
- Multi-Channel Digital Marketing in Retail
- Digital Signage in Healthcare
- The Evolving In-Store Digital Experience
- Restaurant Menu Boards & Nutritional Labeling
- Architectural Digital Signage
- The Role of Entertainment in Digital Place-Based Retail Venues
- Sessions will be a combination of case study presentations and panel discussions designed to involve and engage attendees. Sessions will be led by professionals from Eli Lilly, BNSF Railway, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, Holzer Medical, Wendy’s International, Starbucks and others.
- Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “The Special Interest Track provides a unique opportunity for attendees with specific interests to hear industry peer presenters share experiences and solutions they can both relate to and readily apply.” He added, “These particular topics represent some of the most compelling issues affecting these sectors today.”
- The full curriculum, seminar and speaker information can be found at http://digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/Overview.aspx
Topics